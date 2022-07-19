Eagle Strategies LLC Has $1.32 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Eagle Strategies LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $40.25 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.82 and a 12 month high of $53.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.04.

