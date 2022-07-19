Eagle Strategies LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Eagle Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 20,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 25,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IUSV opened at $66.88 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.87. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.35 and a fifty-two week high of $78.18.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.