Eagle Strategies LLC Buys 4,446 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,446 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 7.2% of Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $18,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 9,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG opened at $229.27 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $213.19 and a 12 month high of $328.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $231.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $262.10.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

