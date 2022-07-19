Eagle Eye Solutions Group’s (EYE) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Eagle Eye Solutions Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON:EYE traded up GBX 22 ($0.26) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 552 ($6.60). The company had a trading volume of 448,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,518. The firm has a market capitalization of £145.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27,600.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 512.30 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 507.61. Eagle Eye Solutions Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 384 ($4.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 675 ($8.07).

Eagle Eye Solutions Group Company Profile

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing technology software as a service solutions in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and Asia Pacific. It creates digital connections that enable personalized marketing in real time through coupons, loyalty, apps, subscriptions, and gift services.

