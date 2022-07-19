E.W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) Shares Gap Up to $13.27

Shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NYSE:SSP – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.27, but opened at $13.81. E.W. Scripps shares last traded at $13.70, with a volume of 602 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on E.W. Scripps in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

E.W. Scripps Stock Up 4.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.02.

E.W. Scripps ( NYSE:SSP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $565.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.50 million.

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, Scripps Network, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

