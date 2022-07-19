Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Dynatronics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DYNT opened at $0.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.65 and a 200-day moving average of $0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.65 million, a PE ratio of -64,020.00 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Dynatronics has a 12 month low of $0.43 and a 12 month high of $1.79.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $10.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.50 million. Dynatronics had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 2.99%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dynatronics will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dynatronics Company Profile

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. Its orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

See Also

