Dynamite (DYNMT) Achieves Market Cap of $5,135.15

Dynamite (DYNMT) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 19th. Over the last week, Dynamite has traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. Dynamite has a market capitalization of $5,135.15 and $26,251.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dynamite coin can now be bought for $0.0133 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $104.36 or 0.00471825 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000196 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000355 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000952 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $518.35 or 0.02343552 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.23 or 0.00385353 BTC.

About Dynamite

Dynamite is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 724,257 coins and its circulating supply is 385,551 coins. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip. Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com.

Buying and Selling Dynamite

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynamite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

