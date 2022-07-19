DXdao Price Tops $518.69 on Top Exchanges (DXD)

DXdao (DXD) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. Over the last seven days, DXdao has traded up 26.9% against the U.S. dollar. DXdao has a market capitalization of $25.58 million and approximately $5,470.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DXdao coin can currently be bought for approximately $518.69 or 0.02233331 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $111.16 or 0.00478646 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000189 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000337 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.35 or 0.00371801 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004550 BTC.

DXdao Profile

DXdao (DXD) is a coin. Its launch date was May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. DXdao’s official message board is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15. The official website for DXdao is dxdao.eth.link.

DXdao Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXdao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DXdao should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DXdao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

