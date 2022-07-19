Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (DUCK) Achieves Market Cap of $1.00 Million

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (DUCK) traded up 12.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 18th. During the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded up 31.3% against the dollar. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0321 or 0.00000144 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a total market capitalization of $1.00 million and $14,305.00 worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,135.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,298.09 or 0.05844600 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004502 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00021005 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001914 BTC.

About Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) launched on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) using one of the exchanges listed above.

