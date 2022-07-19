Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $4.08 Million (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (DUCK) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 19th. Over the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded flat against the US dollar. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a total market capitalization of $14.20 million and $4.08 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can currently be bought for $0.45 or 0.00001149 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004513 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 92.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.73 or 0.00341825 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00019468 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001917 BTC.

About Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

According to CryptoCompare, "DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community."

