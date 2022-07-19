Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DNFGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Dongfeng Motor Group Price Performance

Shares of DNFGY remained flat at $36.75 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 48 shares, compared to its average volume of 64. Dongfeng Motor Group has a fifty-two week low of $32.76 and a fifty-two week high of $48.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Dongfeng Motor Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

About Dongfeng Motor Group

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, and engines and parts in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Vehicles, Financing Service, and Corporate and Others. It provides commercial vehicles, including trucks and buses; passenger vehicles comprising basic passenger cars, MPVs, and SUVs; electric vehicles, off-road vehicles, and special commercial vehicles; and other automobile related products.

