Don-key 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $66,729.00 (DON)

Don-key (DON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. One Don-key coin can currently be purchased for $0.0163 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Don-key has traded up 29.5% against the dollar. Don-key has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $66,729.00 worth of Don-key was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Don-key Coin Profile

Don-key (DON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Don-key’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,997,631 coins. Don-key’s official Twitter account is @Don_key_finance.

Don-key Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Donationcoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency specifically branded for use in giving, sharing, charitable donations and for the underdog. It uses the Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Don-key directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Don-key should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Don-key using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

