DomRaider Hits Market Capitalization of $143,906.09 (DRT)

DomRaider (DRT) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. DomRaider has a total market cap of $143,906.09 and $1.00 worth of DomRaider was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DomRaider has traded 18.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DomRaider coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DomRaider alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22,117.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004518 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00008166 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004149 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004518 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

DomRaider Coin Profile

DomRaider is a coin. It launched on October 18th, 2017. DomRaider’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 591,500,000 coins. The official website for DomRaider is token.domraider.com. DomRaider’s official Twitter account is @domraider and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DomRaider is /r/DomRaider and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DomRaider Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DomRaider network is an open-source blockchain dedicated to the decentralization of auctions in real time. It will be transparent, adaptable and inter-operable, without compromising on speed. Live auctioneers, escrow, appraisal experts, delivery services and online auctions providers will all be able to join the network, provide their services and add value to the blockchain. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DomRaider directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DomRaider should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DomRaider using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DomRaider Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DomRaider and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.