Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) PT Set at $435.00 by Robert W. Baird

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) received a $435.00 target price from equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.04% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DPZ. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $424.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $380.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $345.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $436.33.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ traded up $3.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $410.24. 552,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,586. The business’s fifty day moving average is $374.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $403.07. Domino’s Pizza has a one year low of $321.15 and a one year high of $567.57. The stock has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.62.

Insider Activity

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.57). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.00 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 65 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.75, for a total transaction of $25,788.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,372.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.6% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 533 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

