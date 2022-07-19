Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target Increased to $275.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Oppenheimer from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DG. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $242.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.00.

Shares of DG opened at $244.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $232.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $55.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.43. Dollar General has a fifty-two week low of $183.25 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 6.58%. Dollar General’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Antonio Zuazo sold 2,999 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total value of $682,062.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,491 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,158,538.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total transaction of $1,171,989.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,793 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,050,700.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,288 shares of company stock valued at $3,089,602 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carlson Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 5.4% during the second quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 32.2% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 83.5% during the second quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 69.4% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 6.2% during the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 6,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

