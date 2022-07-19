Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Acquired by Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 278,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,121 shares during the quarter. Dollar General accounts for about 3.8% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.12% of Dollar General worth $61,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,399,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,339,132,000 after buying an additional 283,983 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Dollar General by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,983,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,334,000 after acquiring an additional 176,588 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Dollar General by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,176,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,445,000 after purchasing an additional 860,616 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,996,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,948,000 after purchasing an additional 16,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $547,860,000. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Dollar General news, EVP Antonio Zuazo sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total transaction of $682,062.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,158,538.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total transaction of $1,235,550.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,022,703.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Antonio Zuazo sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total transaction of $682,062.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,538.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,288 shares of company stock valued at $3,089,602 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $244.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $232.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.26. The company has a market capitalization of $55.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $183.25 and a 12-month high of $262.20.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.09. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on DG. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Dollar General from $242.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.00.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

