Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Acquired by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,399,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,339,132,000 after purchasing an additional 283,983 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,983,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,334,000 after buying an additional 176,588 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,176,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,445,000 after buying an additional 860,616 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,996,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,948,000 after buying an additional 16,098 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth $547,860,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total transaction of $1,171,989.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,050,700.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total transaction of $1,171,989.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,050,700.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total value of $1,235,550.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,022,703.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,288 shares of company stock worth $3,089,602 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dollar General Stock Up 0.0 %

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Dollar General from $242.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Dollar General to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Gordon Haskett raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Dollar General from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.31.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $244.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $232.58 and a 200-day moving average of $225.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $55.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.43. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $183.25 and a 1-year high of $262.20.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 6.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.56%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

