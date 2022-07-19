Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Price Target Lowered to $41.00 at Morgan Stanley

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 47.06% from the company’s previous close.

DCBO has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Docebo from C$90.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Docebo from C$63.50 to C$54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Docebo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.13.

DCBO traded up $1.21 on Tuesday, reaching $27.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,937. Docebo has a fifty-two week low of $25.09 and a fifty-two week high of $92.75. The stock has a market cap of $916.42 million, a P/E ratio of -61.96 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.81 and its 200 day moving average is $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Docebo ( NASDAQ:DCBO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.17). Docebo had a negative net margin of 13.02% and a negative return on equity of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $32.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Docebo will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Docebo by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Docebo by 9.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Docebo by 75.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in Docebo during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies grew its stake in Docebo by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.59% of the company’s stock.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

