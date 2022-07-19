DOC.COM Price Hits $0.0025 on Major Exchanges (MTC)

DOC.COM (MTC) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. In the last seven days, DOC.COM has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. One DOC.COM coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DOC.COM has a total market capitalization of $1.90 million and $133,917.00 worth of DOC.COM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,444.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004454 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00008279 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004283 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004455 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

DOC.COM Profile

MTC is a coin. It launched on January 15th, 2018. DOC.COM’s total supply is 783,285,021 coins and its circulating supply is 773,580,398 coins. DOC.COM’s official website is doc.com. DOC.COM’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/MTC. DOC.COM’s official Twitter account is @Docademic.

Buying and Selling DOC.COM

According to CryptoCompare, “The DOCADEMIC PLATFORM is a single globally-sourced healthcare service platform for the public that begins with free Human Doctor-AI assisted Video Telemedicine service (Docademic App) already in use in 20 countries by thousands of users and an associated suite of AI assisted tools and social network for the medical community (Docademic for Doctors). Combined, these produce the highest level of free basic quality healthcare allowing any individual to access the benefits and knowledge of healthcare. A universal native Token: the Medical Token Currency, MTC is the fuel that will power all services DOCADEMIC provides. “

