dKargo Trading Up 10.5% Over Last 7 Days (DKA)

dKargo (DKA) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 19th. One dKargo coin can now be purchased for $0.0477 or 0.00000217 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, dKargo has traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. dKargo has a total market cap of $48.50 million and approximately $3.67 million worth of dKargo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

dKargo Profile

DKA is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2020. dKargo’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,017,709,366 coins. The official message board for dKargo is medium.com/dkargo. The official website for dKargo is dkargo.io/main_en.html. dKargo’s official Twitter account is @dKargo_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

dKargo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dKargo is a collaboration based distributed protocol for the next generation, which enables efficient and transparent logistics network using the blockchain technology. DKA, the platform-based token, allows various stakeholders on the value chain to participate in the open platform more voluntarily and actively. We intend to implement ‘flexible logistics’ by doing this, which was unimaginable in the existing ‘closed logistics’ network environment. DKA is a platform-based token. Participants of the platform can receive DKA as a reward for contributing logistics data in the system. Staking DKA will allow the stakeholders to provide services on the platform and can be used as an alternate payment method for any logistics services received. “

