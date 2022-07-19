disBalancer Reaches Market Capitalization of $899,125.00 (DDOS)

disBalancer (DDOS) traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. disBalancer has a market capitalization of $899,125.00 and approximately $123,748.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One disBalancer coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000655 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, disBalancer has traded 6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,139.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,304.77 or 0.05892160 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004515 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00020762 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001909 BTC.

disBalancer Profile

disBalancer’s total supply is 6,650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,203,432 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer.

Buying and Selling disBalancer

