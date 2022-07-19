Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) PT Lowered to GBX 240

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 315 ($3.77) to GBX 240 ($2.87) in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Direct Line Insurance Group to a buy rating and set a GBX 277 ($3.31) price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.30) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 330 ($3.95) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 300 ($3.59) to GBX 290 ($3.47) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 323 ($3.86) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 302.50 ($3.62).

Get Direct Line Insurance Group alerts:

Direct Line Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of DLG stock opened at GBX 193.65 ($2.32) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 247.61 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 269.22. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 52 week low of GBX 184.55 ($2.21) and a 52 week high of GBX 319.40 ($3.82). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.54 billion and a PE ratio of 806.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.69.

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.