Digitalcoin (DGC) Price Tops $0.0028 on Major Exchanges

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. Over the last week, Digitalcoin has traded 32.4% higher against the dollar. Digitalcoin has a market capitalization of $110,728.38 and approximately $1.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,526.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,572.92 or 0.06685754 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000295 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00022231 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.89 or 0.00250314 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00110779 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $146.33 or 0.00621987 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $128.52 or 0.00546288 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001132 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00006151 BTC.

Digitalcoin Profile

Digitalcoin (CRYPTO:DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 39,221,166 coins. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

