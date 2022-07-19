DigitalBits (XDB) Price Reaches $0.0422 on Major Exchanges

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. DigitalBits has a total market capitalization of $40.48 million and $790,232.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigitalBits coin can currently be bought for about $0.0422 or 0.00000190 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, DigitalBits has traded 23.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DigitalBits alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.48 or 0.00218465 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004603 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00005716 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001199 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00008993 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004510 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.81 or 0.00521917 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001460 BTC.

DigitalBits Coin Profile

DigitalBits (CRYPTO:XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 959,045,512 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg. The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io.

DigitalBits Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DragonSphere is a Dragon Ball Z theme coin. It allows instant transactions to anyone in a world. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalBits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalBits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.