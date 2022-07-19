Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Purchased by Ascent Wealth Partners LLC

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DLR. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 98.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total transaction of $343,724.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,604,549.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total transaction of $6,877,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,510,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total transaction of $343,724.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,549.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $119.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $34.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.69 and a 200-day moving average of $139.98. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.63 and a 1-year high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($1.40). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 8.13%. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 101.25%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.46.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

