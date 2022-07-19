Digital Fitness (DEFIT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $322,995.00

Digital Fitness (DEFIT) traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Over the last seven days, Digital Fitness has traded 83.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Digital Fitness has a market capitalization of $3.16 million and $322,995.00 worth of Digital Fitness was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digital Fitness coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000519 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,135.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,298.09 or 0.05844600 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004502 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00021005 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001914 BTC.

About Digital Fitness

Digital Fitness’ total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,469,973 coins. Digital Fitness’ official Twitter account is @360wellnessapp.

