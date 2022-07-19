Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target Lowered to $224.00 at Mizuho

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Mizuho from $233.00 to $224.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 99.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on FANG. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.94.

FANG opened at $112.52 on Tuesday. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $65.93 and a fifty-two week high of $162.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.87. The company has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.20.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.46. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 26.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,100,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total transaction of $380,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,723,423.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,100,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,740,850 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FANG. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,394 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 316.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,337 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,491 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 360.9% during the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 29,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 23,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

