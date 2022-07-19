Dialight plc (OTCMKTS:DIALF) Short Interest Update

Dialight plc (OTCMKTS:DIALF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 35.3% from the June 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.
Dialight Stock Performance
OTCMKTS DIALF remained flat at $3.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.24. Dialight has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $5.28.
Dialight Company Profile
