Dialight plc (OTCMKTS:DIALF) Short Interest Update

Dialight plc (OTCMKTS:DIALF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 35.3% from the June 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Dialight Stock Performance

OTCMKTS DIALF remained flat at $3.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.24. Dialight has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $5.28.

Dialight Company Profile

Dialight plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily develops, manufactures, and supplies LED lighting solutions for use in hazardous and industrial applications in North America, EMEA, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Lighting, and Signals & Components. It offers high and low bays, and high outputs; conveyor, street, area, and flood lights; LED linear fixtures, such as low profile/top conduit linear, stainless steel linear, glass reinforced polyester linear, battery backup linear, and end-to-end linear; and wall packs/bulkheads products.

