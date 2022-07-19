Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Purchased by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 454,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned 0.08% of Diageo worth $92,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Diageo by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI acquired a new stake in Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Diageo by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Diageo by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diageo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($57.38) to GBX 4,700 ($56.19) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,700 ($56.19) to GBX 4,400 ($52.60) in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,180.00.

Diageo Price Performance

About Diageo

Shares of Diageo stock traded up $3.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $177.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,460. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.52. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $166.24 and a 1-year high of $223.14.

(Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.