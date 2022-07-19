DHT (NYSE:DHT) Price Target Raised to $8.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 28.40% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of DHT in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

NYSE:DHT opened at $6.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.48 and a beta of -0.31. DHT has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $7.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

DHT ( NYSE:DHT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). DHT had a negative net margin of 14.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $38.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that DHT will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of DHT during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in DHT by 329.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,238 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 6,320 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in DHT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in DHT in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of DHT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.78% of the company’s stock.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 17, 2022, it had a fleet of 26 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,043,657 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

