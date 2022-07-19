DHT (NYSE:DHT) Price Target Raised to $8.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 28.40% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of DHT in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.33.
NYSE:DHT opened at $6.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.48 and a beta of -0.31. DHT has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $7.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.09.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of DHT during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in DHT by 329.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,238 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 6,320 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in DHT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in DHT in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of DHT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.78% of the company’s stock.
DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 17, 2022, it had a fleet of 26 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,043,657 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.
