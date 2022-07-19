Dfyn Network (DFYN) Price Hits $0.0296 on Exchanges

Dfyn Network (DFYN) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. Dfyn Network has a total market capitalization of $3.85 million and approximately $648,862.00 worth of Dfyn Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dfyn Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0296 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Dfyn Network has traded 46.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004278 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.04 or 0.00393741 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00018649 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Dfyn Network Coin Profile

Dfyn Network’s total supply is 198,284,457 coins and its circulating supply is 130,063,984 coins. Dfyn Network’s official Twitter account is @_DFyn.

Buying and Selling Dfyn Network

