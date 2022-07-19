Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) PT Raised to $115.00 at Truist Financial

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at Truist Financial from $103.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 110.55% from the stock’s previous close.

DVN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.35.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $54.62 on Tuesday. Devon Energy has a 12 month low of $24.05 and a 12 month high of $79.40. The stock has a market cap of $36.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 2.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 36.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $242,956.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,269 shares in the company, valued at $14,472,904.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $242,956.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,269 shares in the company, valued at $14,472,904.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kelt Kindick sold 9,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total transaction of $615,603.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,590 shares in the company, valued at $2,897,397.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,316 shares of company stock worth $2,345,388. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,339,676 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,454,836,000 after buying an additional 541,701 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 3.6% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,031,333 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $888,575,000 after buying an additional 523,911 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,797,427 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $562,357,000 after buying an additional 621,809 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 36.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,774,464 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $459,821,000 after buying an additional 2,083,360 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 1.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,371,571 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $435,881,000 after buying an additional 99,059 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

