Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target Cut to $67.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $67.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the energy company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DVN. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Johnson Rice cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.29.

Devon Energy Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of DVN traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,627,550. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.47 and its 200-day moving average is $59.18. Devon Energy has a 52-week low of $24.05 and a 52-week high of $79.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.14. Devon Energy had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 36.57%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $242,956.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 270,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,472,904.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $242,956.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,472,904.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 19,580 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total value of $1,335,747.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 274,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,747,265.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,316 shares of company stock worth $2,345,388 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Foundation Resource Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 69,158 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 74,961 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 27,575 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in Devon Energy by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 24,952 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 4,412 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $662,000. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

