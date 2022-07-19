Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $23.40

Shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.40 and last traded at $23.40, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.40.

Deutsche Wohnen Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.85 and a 200 day moving average of $34.58.

About Deutsche Wohnen

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

Further Reading

