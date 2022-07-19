Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Copa (NYSE:CPA) Target Price to $85.00

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 34.24% from the company’s current price.

CPA has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Copa in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Copa from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Copa from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Copa from $90.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Copa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.43.

Shares of CPA opened at $63.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.40. Copa has a 1-year low of $55.25 and a 1-year high of $97.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $571.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.09 million. Copa had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 8.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.23) EPS. Analysts expect that Copa will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copa during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Copa by 210.8% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 805 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Copa by 136.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Copa by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 932 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Copa by 96.9% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 204 daily scheduled flights to 69 destinations in 29 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 91 aircraft comprising 77 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 14 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

