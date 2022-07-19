Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) Short Interest Up 30.0% in June

Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900,000 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the June 15th total of 2,230,000 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 737,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Destination XL Group Trading Up 5.0 %

DXLG traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.22. 9,933 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 842,159. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.05. The firm has a market cap of $264.34 million, a P/E ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.65. Destination XL Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $8.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Destination XL Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Destination XL Group

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

