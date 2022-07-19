Dero 1-Day Volume Tops $114,246.00 (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. Dero has a total market cap of $49.91 million and $114,246.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dero has traded up 17.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Dero coin can now be purchased for $3.93 or 0.00017595 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,354.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,543.59 or 0.06905181 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000304 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00023256 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.45 or 0.00256998 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.95 or 0.00116071 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $146.74 or 0.00656437 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.49 or 0.00552414 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001351 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00006384 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,689,558 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dero is dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io.

Buying and Selling Dero

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.