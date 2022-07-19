DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,370,000 shares, a decline of 36.2% from the June 15th total of 5,280,000 shares. Approximately 12.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 909,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

DermTech Stock Performance

DMTK traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.84. 37,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,627. DermTech has a one year low of $4.18 and a one year high of $39.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.39.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.16). DermTech had a negative net margin of 716.51% and a negative return on equity of 37.83%. The business had revenue of $3.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that DermTech will post -4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DMTK shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of DermTech in a report on Monday. Cowen dropped their price objective on DermTech from $33.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on DermTech from $38.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.

In other news, Director Herm Rosenman purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.86 per share, for a total transaction of $137,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,627.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,905 shares of company stock worth $23,470. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DermTech during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in DermTech in the first quarter worth $58,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in DermTech in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in DermTech in the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in DermTech in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DermTech

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers DermTech Melanoma Test (DMT), a gene expression test that that enhances early detection of genomic atypia and helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

Further Reading

