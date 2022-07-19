DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Sold by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,067 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,828 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $6,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 147.6% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,231,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $180,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,113 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 8,220.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,292,987 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $63,641,000 after buying an additional 1,277,448 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 8,460,416 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $416,422,000 after buying an additional 1,276,404 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 165.7% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,622,532 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $90,521,000 after buying an additional 1,011,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,525,683 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $196,698,000 after buying an additional 953,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on XRAY shares. StockNews.com lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $59.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ:XRAY traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.60. 20,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,559,972. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.70. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.78 and a twelve month high of $66.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.94.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $9.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 841.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently 29.59%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total value of $273,999.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,155 shares in the company, valued at $1,396,005.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.