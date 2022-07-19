Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €32.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) has been given a €32.00 ($32.32) target price by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential downside of 18.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DHER. HSBC set a €35.00 ($35.35) target price on Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €57.00 ($57.58) target price on Delivery Hero in a research note on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($70.71) target price on Delivery Hero in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €88.00 ($88.89) target price on Delivery Hero in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($95.96) target price on Delivery Hero in a research note on Friday, June 24th.

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

Delivery Hero Trading Up 8.0 %

Shares of ETR DHER opened at €39.06 ($39.45) on Tuesday. Delivery Hero has a twelve month low of €23.88 ($24.12) and a twelve month high of €134.95 ($136.31). The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €34.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of €45.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion and a PE ratio of -8.73.

About Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.