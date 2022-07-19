Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Price Target Raised to GBX 81

Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 79 ($0.94) to GBX 81 ($0.97) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DROOF. Berenberg Bank upgraded Deliveroo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bryan, Garnier & Co initiated coverage on Deliveroo in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on Deliveroo in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Deliveroo from GBX 193 ($2.31) to GBX 164 ($1.96) in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Deliveroo in a report on Friday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deliveroo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.33.

Deliveroo Stock Performance

DROOF stock remained flat at $1.13 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.09 and its 200-day moving average is $1.53. Deliveroo has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $6.20.

Deliveroo Company Profile

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately more than 800 locations across 11 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

