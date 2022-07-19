Deliveroo (LON:ROO) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Deliveroo (LON:ROO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “not rated” rating restated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ROO. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 170 ($2.03) to GBX 110 ($1.32) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deliveroo in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Beaufort Securities upgraded shares of Deliveroo to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 295 ($3.53) to GBX 140 ($1.67) in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 81 ($0.97) target price on Deliveroo in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 140 ($1.67) target price on shares of Deliveroo in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 186.50 ($2.23).

ROO traded up GBX 7.78 ($0.09) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 98.78 ($1.18). 1,848,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,417,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.74. Deliveroo has a 12 month low of GBX 77.58 ($0.93) and a 12 month high of GBX 396.80 ($4.74). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 90.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 117.95. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.93 billion and a PE ratio of -5.34.

In other news, insider Adam Miller sold 40,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 81 ($0.97), for a total value of £32,654.34 ($39,036.87). Insiders sold a total of 121,221 shares of company stock worth $10,385,529 over the last three months.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately more than 800 locations across 11 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

