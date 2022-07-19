Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st.

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.5% annually over the last three years.

DEX stock opened at $7.47 on Tuesday. Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $10.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.70.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 6,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.74 per share, with a total value of $50,766.66. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,144,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,861,270.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have bought a total of 9,658 shares of company stock valued at $74,434 in the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 11,776 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 50,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 114,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 8,144 shares during the period.

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

