Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st.
Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.5% per year over the last three years.
Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of DEX opened at $7.47 on Tuesday. Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has a one year low of $7.26 and a one year high of $10.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.70.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 4.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 29.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 50,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 19.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 11,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 7.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 114,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 8,144 shares in the last quarter.
About Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund
Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
