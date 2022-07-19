DeHive Hits Market Capitalization of $530,390.84 (DHV)

DeHive (DHV) traded up 11.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One DeHive coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000588 BTC on popular exchanges. DeHive has a market capitalization of $530,390.84 and approximately $94,495.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DeHive has traded 13.9% higher against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,166.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,313.80 or 0.05853600 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004455 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001628 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002187 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00021440 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001916 BTC.
About DeHive
DeHive’s total supply is 5,614,361 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,375 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance.
DeHive Coin Trading
