DecentBet Achieves Market Capitalization of $51,004.84 (DBET)

DecentBet (DBET) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. DecentBet has a total market capitalization of $51,004.84 and approximately $65.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DecentBet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, DecentBet has traded 47.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DecentBet Profile

DecentBet is a coin. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DecentBet

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DecentBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DecentBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

