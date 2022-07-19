DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DBVT. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered DBV Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DBV Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.50.

DBV Technologies Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of DBVT opened at $2.28 on Friday. DBV Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $5.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.66. The firm has a market cap of $278.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies ( NASDAQ:DBVT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that DBV Technologies will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of DBV Technologies by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 687,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 97,412 shares during the period. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DBV Technologies Company Profile

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

