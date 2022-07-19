DAVENPORT & Co LLC Takes Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,004,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,785,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned 0.47% of Caesars Entertainment as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 33,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CZR traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.55. 45,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,011,591. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.71 and a 200 day moving average of $65.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.10 and a 1-year high of $119.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($2.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.15) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a negative return on equity of 17.77%. Caesars Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.06) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

CZR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $106.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $149.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Frank J. Fahrenkopf, Jr. sold 2,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $140,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Frank J. Fahrenkopf, Jr. sold 2,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $140,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Courtney Mather purchased 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.12 per share, with a total value of $961,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,160 shares in the company, valued at $1,813,219.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 22,500 shares of company stock worth $1,215,570. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

