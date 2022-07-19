DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 996 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 359,567 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 996 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Lowe’s Companies worth $73,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 388.2% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.1 %

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $186.06. The company had a trading volume of 18,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,060,922. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $185.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.90. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $263.31. The company has a market capitalization of $118.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.26.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.16.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.