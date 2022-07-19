DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 498 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 138,294 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $86,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $2,403,800,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 22,117.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 752,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $500,581,000 after purchasing an additional 748,903 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,431,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,949,003,000 after purchasing an additional 624,821 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Broadcom by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,533,258 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,001,395,000 after purchasing an additional 542,398 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Broadcom by 119.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 670,216 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $445,964,000 after purchasing an additional 365,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on AVGO. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $683.17.

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $13.69 on Tuesday, hitting $504.75. 10,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,723,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $528.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $569.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.09. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $457.59 and a 52-week high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $0.51. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 81.31%.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

